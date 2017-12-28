A family of a mother and her two sons was arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of duping and stealing expensive mobile phones from shopkeepers and then selling them to random people through online marketplaces like OLX. The police is investigating the case further in order to find out the number of phones this family has stolen so far.

The entire incident came to light when a shopkeeper went to police to file a complaint against the family. According to his complaint, Usha Anand (49) and her two sons – Jai Anand (28) and Jeet Anand (19) – visited his mobile store a couple of days ago. They were looking to buy a very specific Samsung J9 Pro mobile handset, which is worth Rs 29,900, and the shopkeeper handed over the phone to them.

At the time of payment, the family said that they had forgotten the cash at home and if the shopkeeper would send someone along with them then they can pay him the money upon reaching their residence. The shopkeeper trusted the word of Usha Anand and sent a man from the shop with them to collect the money. Reportedly, upon reaching a random building, the family asked the man to wait by the gate till they get the money. The man waited there for hours as nobody turned up with payment and the rest is history.

The police put the stolen phone on surveillance and apprehended a person using the mobile phone. The detained man told the police that he bought the mobile phone from a lady through OLX and shared crucial details with the police that led to the family’s arrest.