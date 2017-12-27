An absconder Manoj Tiwari was arrested by the Mumbai police from his apartment in Juhu where he was found hiding in a washing machine. According to the police, they found the absconder hiding in the washing machine under a pile of clothes. Both Azad Maidan police and Juhu police had gone to his residence to arrest him but were stalled by his wife. Manoj has been sent into judicial custody and a complaint has been lodged against his wife.

Manoj’s wife continued to claim that Tiwari was not in the house and did not allow the police to step inside the apartment for 3 hours. Once the police team managed to enter the house they searched the apartment and were about to leave when they couldn’t find him but decided to give one last try. One of the policemen who doubted that the accused might be inside the house scanned the 3-bedroom apartment but everything seemed to be in place.

Again one of the constables, just to ensure they had not missed out on anything, decided to open the washing machine. To his surprise, he found the accused, Manoj Tiwari, under a pile of clothes staring up at the constable. Recently Mumbai police started a drive to arrest proclaimed offenders and began tracing Manoj as his name appeared in the wanted list of Azad Maidan police station.

Senior police inspector of Azad Maidan police station Vasant Vakhare said the accused was changing his residence from time to time to avoid getting caught. “After the police commissioner gave orders to trace absconding accused of previous cases, we launched a manhunt to nab Tiwari. We found through electronic surveillance that he stays in a high profile housing society in Juhu,” said Vakhare.

As per police reports, Tiwari had cheated many people in Mumbai. Tiwari is also wanted in a case in Pune where he conned several people and had been absconding since that time. It is suspected that Tiwari could be involved in many such cases, which the police will reveal only after their interrogation. After being arrested by the police, Tiwari was produced in court which then sent him to judicial custody. The police have also lodged a complaint against his wife for obstructing police officials in discharging their duties.