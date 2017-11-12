There are various routes to reach Goa from Mumbai through air and road but Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that a ferry service would be started from the first week of December that would connect the two states through water ways.

The ferries would be air conditioned and would cater to 200 to 300 passengers at one time (Pic for representation)

The much-awaited Mumbai to Goa ferry service is all set to be restarted after 13 years. The ferry service will be started from the first week of December. Earlier, this week Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the ferry will depart from Ferry Wharf in South Mumbai and travel to Panjim in Goa via Vengurla, Malvan and Ratnagiri along the scenic Konkan coast. The ferry service was stopped in the year 2004. Various hotels and tourist facilities have also been requested by the government construct floating jetties so that the tourists can be taken to the required destination.

One of the most popular tourist destination in India will already have road and air connectivity with Mumbai but now after the ferry service would be restarted the route would also be connected by water. The new water route connecting the two states will also put a check on pollution, it is also expected to create jobs and also give the tourists a lifetime and memorable experience. However, similar services have started and shut down in the past simply because they were not financially viable.

As per reports, the ferries would be air conditioned and would cater to 200 to 300 passengers at one time. The bumpy ferry ride on water will take 7 hours from Mumbai to Goa.

According to reports in Business Today, Gadkari’s announcement to restart this service came soon after a mid-review meeting of major ports, where representatives of 12 major ports and Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships, DG Shipping, Cochin Shipyard Limited, Tariff Authority for Major Ports, Shipping Corporation of India, Dredging Corporation of India, Inland Waterways Authority of India, Indian Port Rail Corporation Ltd and Indian Ports Association were present.