The city of Chennai found a place in Unesco's Creative Cities Network list. This recognition was bestowed on the city for the its contribution to the field of music. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami hailed the development and congratulated the people of Chennai. In his tweet PM Modi termed the city's contribution to the country's rich culture as precious.

Unesco, the UN cultural organisation, has included the metropolis of Chennai in its list of Creative Cities for its contribution to music. In an official statement, UN Scientific and Cultural Organisations Director General Irina Bokova said, “These new designations showcase an enhanced diversity in city profiles and geographical balance, with 19 cities from countries not previously represented in the Network. The cooperation framework proposed to foster candidate cities from the Africa region — a Unesco Global Priority — has been a true success with nine African cities now joining the Network.”

The Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN) was created in the year 2004. The network highlights its members’ creativity within seven fields that include — crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts and music. The UCCN now counts a total of 180 cities in 72 countries across the globe. The city of Alba in Italy tops the list. “While differing geographically, demographically or economically, all Creative Cities commit to develop and exchange innovative best practices to promote creative industries, strengthen participation in cultural life, and integrate culture into sustainable urban development policies,” a statement on Unesco’s website said.

Indian PM Narendra Modi hailed the development and tweeted: “Congratulations to the people of Chennai on the city’s inclusion in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network for its rich musical tradition. Chennai’s contribution to our rich culture is precious. This is a proud moment for India.” Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami also congratulated the citizens of Chennai on the city’s inclusion in the Creative Cities Network of Unesco.