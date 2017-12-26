In a shocking case of crime in Uttar Pradesh, bodies of two sisters were found hanging from a tree, a chill reminder of the murder in Dadri village not too far from the crime scene. Deceased have been identified as Laxmi who was 18 years old and Nisha who was a minor and 13 years old. After getting aware of the incident, Noida Police arrived at the location of the crime and have taken the possession of both dead bodies and sent them to the mortuary for postmortem.

Crime against women, especially minors, continues to rise in Delhi-NCR area as another terrifying incident has occurred in Noida’s Sector 49 Barola village. Bodies of two girls have been found hanging from a tree in Barola Village of Sector 49 Noida. Deceased have been identified as Laxmi who was 18 years old and Nisha who was a minor and 13 years old. Both the girls were sisters. As per the information accessed so far, the family of deceased are basically from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh and were living in the Noida’s Barola village from last many years.

After getting aware of the incident, Noida Police arrived at the crime spot and took possession of both dead bodies and sent them to a mortuary for postmortem and have started investigating the case. The family of deceased girls is claiming that one of their relatives wanted to marry their elder daughter and have raised suspicion that he could have been involved in the murder of both sisters. Police said that statement of the family has been recorded and the investigation is on.

The door of the house was locked from outside and it was their neighbour who saw the bodies from a tree nearby their house and instantly informed the police about the incident. According to police, bodies have been sent for postmortem to know about how both the sisters died, whether they have been strangled and then hung from the tree or it’s a case of suicide or some other foul play.