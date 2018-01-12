Life of the citizenry was affected in Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar and Itawa in Rajasthan due to a shutdown called by Right-wing bodies, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, to protest against police lathi charge in Bundi last week.

Schools, colleges, petrol pumps and shops were closed, with police keeping a close vigil in the area to avert any untoward incident.

Even auto-rickshaws and tempos remained suspended till 1 p.m. However, medical services functioned normally since they were kept out of the shutdown's preview.

Even auto-rickshaws and tempos remained suspended till 1 p.m. However, medical services functioned normally since they were kept out of the shutdown’s preview. Police had lathi-charged right-wing activists when they tried to march towards a cenotaph in Bundi to hold prayers there on January 1. The protesters are demanding the removal of Kota Range Inspector General of Police and the District Collector for their alleged role in police action against Bundi protesters.

According to informed sources, members of Hindu bodies ensured that not even a single shop opened during the day in these cities. They were seen forcing shopkeepers to pull down their shutters. Superintendent of Police Anshuman Bhomiya said they were closely monitoring the situation and that forces had been deployed in these places to keep the situation under control. Members of right-wing organisations, in violation of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure that prohibits unlawful assembly, marched towards the cenotaph at Mandhata Balaji on the Tiger Hill in Bundi. Police lathi-charge left around 15 people injured