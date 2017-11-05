When 50-year-old, Chotu Rautia, a daily wage labourer approached government officials to allot him a house but they could not give him a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY). Instead, they got a toilet constructed for him.

A daily wage labourer from Odisha started living in a Swachch toilet after his repeated requests for a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) were ignored. 50-year-old, Chotu Rautia lost their first home to the Rourkela Steel Plant when it was set up in 1955, Times of India reported. Five years later, when his parents died he settled in the house built by his father it was difficult to maintain the house. Chotu then started living in a small toilet which he has managed from a government scheme.

When Chotu came to know about Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) he applied for the scheme with his friends help. “I approached block officials and local leaders to get a house under the scheme. I ran from pillar to post to no effect,” Chotu Rautia told TOI. Chotu is a tribal of the area and also holds a BPL card. Earlier this year, government officials came to know about the hardships of Chotu and they decided to help him by allotting him a toilet.

“I came to know of Rautia’s plight recently so I persuaded him to let me help him construct a toilet,” Japur Oram, sarpanch of Jalga gram panchayat told TOI.

Chotu uses the toilet as his house he keeps most of his personal belongings in the toilet and generally sleeps outside when the weather is good. When it is raining or the weather is bad Chotu uses the toilet to sleep. His toilet acting as his house Chotu treats the outdoor as the toilet. When the weather is good, I sleep outdoors. Otherwise, I stay in the toilet,” he said.

Swachh Bharat is a campaign in India that aims to clean up the streets, roads and infrastructure of India’s cities, smaller towns, and rural areas. The objectives of Swachh Bharat include eliminating open defecation through the construction of household-owned and community-owned toilets and establishing an accountable mechanism of monitoring toilet use.