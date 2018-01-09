As the Valley witnessed perennial unrest in 2016 due to the unrest that began on July 8, 2016, when Hizbul commander Burhan Wani was killed by the security forces in Anantnag district, the people of the valley endured voluminous cases of pellet guns by the security forces. Insha Mushtaq, a girl blinded by pellets, on Tuesday passed her class 10 examination and was immediately lauded by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and separatist leader Mirwaiz Umer Farooq.

Insha Mushtaq, a girl blinded by pellets in the Kashmir Valley in 2016, on Tuesday passed her class 10 examination and was immediately lauded by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and separatist leader Mirwaiz Umer Farooq. The result of the exam conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir school board was announced on Tuesday. National Conference leader Abdullah was the first to greet the girl for braving all odds to pass the examination. Reacting to the achievement of Insha, who suffered the tragedy during the 2016 unrest in the Kashmir Valley, Abdullah tweeted: “May Allah keep rewarding your hard work and efforts.”

Senior separatist leader Umer Farooq also tweeted: “Congratulations to brave Insha Mushtaq… Despite going through the trauma of losing her eyesight due to pellets, she has managed an amazing feat. Her determination and resilience is an example for everyone. May Allah bless her always!”More than 200 people hit by pellets fired by security forces during street protests in 2016 lost their vision either permanently or partially.The unrest began on July 8, 2016, when Hizbul commander Burhan Wani was killed by the security forces in Anantnag district.

As per the reports published by the national daily The Indian Express, the usage of pellet guns by cops in Jammu and Kashmir has injured 1725 people since July 2016, The report reveals that a majority of the pellet injuries had taken place in Northern part of Kashmir, comprising Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts while South Kashmir, which was the epicenter of the unrest, the number of injured due to pellet guns accounted to 261 cases. Of the victims who suffered from eye injuries due to incessant unrest, at least 6 people lost vision in both the eyes in Baramulla district. Other survivors endured pellet injuries in the lungs, arms, eyelids, legs, face, chest, head and shoulders.