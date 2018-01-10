The J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti urged the youth to shun the path of violence and respect the Indian Constitution. Responding to Omar Abdullah's query, Mehbooba Mufti said, "Situation is improving but still we have a lot to do to improve the situation. It can not be corrected by govt only."

The proceedings in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly began on a stormy note on Wednesday. Congress and National Conference (NC) walked out of the Assembly to protest against the worsening power scenario and civilian killings in Kashmir. Opposition leaders held up banners and disrupted question hour before walking out of the House. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah criticised Mehbooba Mufti for not being present during the proceedings and said chief minister should understand the gravity of the situation and give a statement in the House.

Responding to Omar’s query, Mehbooba Mufti said, “Situation is improving but still we have a lot to do to improve the situation. It can not be corrected by govt only,” Mufti said. “We decided not to go with Pakistan despite having same religion but chose to be part of India and wanted to be the crown of India,” she added. The J&K CM urged the youth to shun the path of violence and respect the Indian Constitution.

“Hum J&K constitution ko, mulk ki constitution ko nahi maante, to kis ko maante hain?Fir aapko milne waala kya hai?Kahan se milega? Mai aaj record pe ye baat laana chahti hun-J&K ke jo bhi log hain- jo milne waala hai isi mulq se milega aur kahin se kuch nahi milega (If we are not agreeing with the J&K constitution and Indian constitution, then what do we believe in? What would you gain from such a stance? Today, I would like to bring on record that the people of the state would gain from only India and not from anywhere else),” Mufti was quoted as saying by ANI.

The PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said Gandhiji saw a ray of hope in Jammu and Kashmir as it was the only state which did not see any massacre during partition. “We are caught in the problem where we have fidayeen attack and IED attacks. We need good hospitals. Instead of schools, we are constructing bunkers on the borders,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

Talking about the Kashmir issue, the J&K CM said, “All the people of J&K, be it of mainstream or out of the mainstream, will get whatever they want from this country only.” She said PM Modi has the mandate to solve the Kashmir issue. Mehbooba Mufti’s comment came days after she made a passionate appeal to India and Pakistan to resume talks. She said the Centre and the state have to solve the issue keeping in view the human aspect.