PM Modi met his 97-year-old mother in Raisan Village, near Gandhinagar before the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected CM Vijay Rupani and his new council of ministers. Despite massive campaigns in Gujarat for 2017 assembly elections, PM Modi could not meet his mother due to his hectic schedule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his 97-year-old mother in Raisan Village, near Gandhinagar, Gujarat on December 26 just a day after Christmas Day. The Prime Minister’s mother Hariba lives with Narendra Modi’s younger brother Pankanj Modi in Raisan. PM Modi met his mother before the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his new council of ministers. Immediately after having a short meet with his mother PM Modi headed towards the venue where the new CM would be taking the oath in Ahmedabad.

When in Raisan the PM met his 97-year-old mother and enquired about her health. A BJP leader speaking on the PM’s meet with his mother said, “After his arrival at Ahmedabad airport this morning, Modi first reached Raisan and spent some time with his mother and enquired about her health.” At the time of Narendra Modi’s swearing-in as PM of India in 2014, Hiraba’s age and health had prevented her from travelling to the Capital to watch her son become India’s fourteenth Prime Minister. But PM Modi has regularly visited his mother whenever it has been possible for him.

Though PM Modi had visited Gujarat several times in the past few months while campaigning for BJP for the 2017 assembly elections, he failed to meet his mother Hiraba due to his hectic schedule. He last visited his mother on 17 September 2017 the day of his birthday. Ever since Narendra Modi became the PM of India he has celebrated four birthdays of which he has spent three with his mother Hiraba.

