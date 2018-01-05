Instead of fining the men who had jumped the traffic signal, the Koppal police resorted to thrashing. The policemen brought the accused to the police station. At the police station, a probationary Police Sub Inspector (PSI) brutally thrashed the men instead of filing a report or a challan.

In a shocking incident being reported from Karnataka, the police authorities are currently in the docks and are facing criticism after a video showing their inhuman nature towards the offenders inside the police station went viral. In the video, a Koppal police officer was caught brutally assaulting a few men all for jumping a traffic signal. According to Bengaluru Traffic Police’s official website, the people who jump traffic signals have to pay a fine of Rs 100 as per Rule 119, section 177, MV Act.

As per reports, instead of fining the men who had jumped the traffic signal, the Koppal police brought them to the police station where a probationary Police Sub Inspector (PSI) brutally thrashed the men instead of filing a report or a challan. The incident took place after a few men jumped a signal in the area whose security was being looked after the PSI. Angry PSI, took the men to the police station where he thrashed the men mercilessly. The matter was highlighted after an eyewitness recorded the spine-chilling incident. As per sources, the beating was so brutal that all the men were bleeding, while one collapsed.

As per reports, the accused PSI has assaulted several men in past. The locals have been demanding stringent action against the officer. However, reports suggested that no action has been taken. In the viral video, the men were also heard pleading for the mercy. Even though the people who jumped the signal were the first offenders but the action taken by the Koppal police PSI sees no justification from the police forces.

Meanwhile, this is not the first incident that highlights the inhuman nature of police forces. On December 4, a 38-year-old Dalit man, Harshad Jadav, alleged that he was forced to lick shoes of at least 15 policemen at a police station in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. According to the victim, he was picked up on December 28 by the local police after he enquired about annoyance in his neighbourhood. A police constable who was present at the station attacked him with a rod without any provocation.