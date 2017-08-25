The West Bengal Police suspects the involvement of Nepalese Maoists in the recent blasts in the state’s northern hills, a senior officer said here on Friday.

“We suspect the involvement of Nepal Maoists in the explosions. At the same time we are also looking into the links of the militant groups active in Northeast India with the blasts,” said Additional Director General of Police Siddhinath Gupta.

According to Gupta, in the past also there were allegations of links between these groups and the principal party in the hills, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

“So we can’t rule out this angle,” he said.

The hills, on the boil for over two months after the GJM revived its demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland, witnessed multiple high intensity explosions since last Saturday that took the life of a civic volunteer and left two other security personnel injured.