In a recent video that is going viral online, police officials can be seen dancing on the beats of a local band. The video that has surfaced on social media is from Gudumba police station in Lucknow. The police officials are seen celebrating after they got awarded for their excellent services and grabbed the third position among the series of best police stations in the state. Home minister Rajnath Singh affiliated them with the award for their superior services. In the video, the police officials can be seen celebrating the occasion with their sassy dance moves.

The video has gone viral and has got more than 300k views online. In the past few months, most of the videos that have surfaced on social media have seen police officials either accepting a bribe or misusing their powers. For the first time, a video like this has come up where the police officials are celebrating for being the best when it came to showing their excellence. In the video, you can see the enthusiastic dance moves of the police officials and we are sure that it will make you swing for a while too.

On 6th January, Home Minister Rajnath Singh honoured the inspector head of the branch, Mr Ramsoorat Sonkar at the BSF academy in Madhya Pradesh. Mr Sonkar has so far received the gallantry award twice. The selection of Gudumba station in the best three police stations of the country is a proud achievement for the Uttar Pradesh police.