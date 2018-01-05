The students said that they had planned the event in advance and had taken permission from the concerned authorities, but the police cancelled the event at the last moment. Protests were held outside Bhaidas Hall in Vile Parle, where the event was to be held. The angry students said they will hold the same programme online on January 10.

A day after Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and JNU student Umar Khalid’s event was cancelled in Mumbai, student union Chatra Bharti on Friday said that they will take the programme online. Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid were supposed to speak at the All India Students Summit, organised by Chatra Bharti students. Both Mevani and Khalid are in the news after they allegedly made provocative speeches at a rally in Pune on December 31, just before the riots took place in the city.

The students said that they had planned the event in advance and had taken permission from the concerned authorities, but the police cancelled the event at the last moment. Protests were held outside Bhaidas Hall in Vile Parle, where the event was to be held. After being denied permission, the angry students said they will hold the same programme online on January 10, where Mevani and Khalid will address the students.

“They are both at a secure place in the city. We will hold the exact same programme online on January 10, and they will address the students then,” Sachin Bansode from Chatra Bharti told NDTV.

On Wednesday night, the Pune police had registered a criminal case against the Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and JNU student Umar Khalid under charges of ‘creating communal disharmony’ through the ‘provocative speeches’. The complaint was filed by two youths, stating that the duo told people to come out on streets that resulted in clashes.

The complainants also added excerpts from the speech by Mevani: “The (January 1, 1881) battle of Koregaon-Bhima can be a war of tomorrow. If they attack, it is time to retaliate, and winning this war will be a tribute to the martyrs. Crushing the new ‘Peshwai’ can be the homage to the heroes of the Koregaon-Bhima battle.”

The alleged excerpt from Khalid’s speech: “If we want to win this war against the new ‘Peshwai’, we must carry forward the battle of Koregaon-Bhima. If we want to carry ahead the struggle, it cannot be achieved merely by electoral politics.

The duo has been booked under section 153A of Indian Penal Code (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and IPC sections 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 117 (Abetting commission of offence by the public).

Police said that they were analysing the speeches of Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid in reference to the complaint.