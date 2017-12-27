A husband and wife committed suicide on Sunday by jumping into a river after getting tired of the harassment and beating at the hands of police in a village in Ludhiana. Reportedly, they were being called up by police for questioning every day after their 26-year-old son ran away with a minor from the same village.

Parents of a 26-year-old man, who is on a run with a minor girl, on Sunday jumped into a river after getting frustrated of routine questioning and harassing by police in Dehlon village of Ludhiana, Punjab. The villagers remain adamant that the couple committed suicide by jumping into the water body while the local police have reiterated that they have received no such reports. The police have also maintained that there was no harassment from their side towards the parents.

The string of questioning by police was triggered 10 months ago when Amardas ran away with a minor girl of the same village. When the police were unable to find any clue about Amardas or the girl, they rounded up the parents of the boy. According to reports, Amarjit Singh (63) and Gurmail Kaur suffered the brutal run of the questionnaire by police for five consecutive months. At one point, both the husband and wife were taken to Jalandhar by police and were reportedly beaten there during questioning.

After a grueling session by police on Saturday, the couple were sent home and were called again on Sunday morning. Depressed at the back-to-back, fruitless questioning; Gurmail Kaur went to the nearby river bridge and jumped into the river leaving her slippers and shawl behind. Upon receiving the information, her husband along with relatives rushed to the bridge and began a rescue operation immediately.

After a whole day of search in the water, there were no signs of Gurmail. Devastated by the news, Amarjit jumped into the river in front of his relatives and other villagers. After the two horrendous incidents, the police has now said that case was registered against Amardas and only a basic inquiry was done with his parents. There was no harassment and thrashing of parents done in the police station and the police have no report of parents jumping into the river.