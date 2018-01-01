Independent MLA Rajkumar Sharma submitted his resignation to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Kailash Meghwal to protest against the BJP government's inadequate handling of the doctors' strike in the state. Several patients are reported to have died due to the absence of doctors.

Independent MLA Rajkumar Sharma on Monday submitted his resignation to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Kailash Meghwal to protest against the BJP government’s ‘apathetic attitude’ in handling the doctors’ strike which claimed several lives in the state. The strike by government doctors in Rajasthan ended last Wednesday. However, during the strike period, both in November and December, several patients are reported to have died due to the absence of doctors. Sharma told the media that he was upset over the entire issue. “The doctors were cooperating with the state government. However, the government, in a vindictive action transferred 12 doctors which instigated them to go on strike. Later on, the way the government handled the strike made me all the more upset. And hence I decided to tender my resignation.”

Rajkumar Sharma is MLA from Nawalgarh. After the doctors’ strike was called off after reaching a consensus with the Vasundhara Raje government, Sharma declared he would resign over the entire issue. “I am surprised why there has been no responsibility fixed during the prolonged strike called by doctors in November and December which claimed a lot of lives,” he said.

Sharma went to the Assembly on Friday to tender his resignation to Meghwal. However, he had to return as the latter was not present that day. Meanwhile, Meghwal has assured him that the issues he has raised will be communicated and discussed with the government. Sharma has been former MoS for Health. In 2008, he had won the assembly election as a BSP candidate and has also supported the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government. He won the 2013 assembly election as an independent.