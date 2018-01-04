Uttar Pradesh police knocked down a criminal carrying bounty of Ruppe 1 lakh, after a gun battle in Shamli. Dead criminal Sabir was wanted and charged with the number of criminal cases. In this encounter police constable and inspector got seriously injured. Despite best efforts, doctors failed to save constable Ankit. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has granted an ex-gratia of Rs. 50 lakh to constable's family.

A criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh was shot dead while an inspector and a constable were injured during a gun battle in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district early on Wednesday, police said. The injured constable subsequently succumbed to his injuries. The killed criminal, Sabir, was wanted in many cases of murder, extortion, and kidnapping in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head. Sabir, who belonged to the Mukeem Lala gang, had escaped from police custody in Barabanki 10 months ago and police had been looking for him ever since a police officer said.

After a tip, the Special Operations Group and personnel from various police stations surrounded Sabir’s house in Kairana area of Shamli around Tuesday midnight. Sabir, who was with his wife, allegedly opened fire injuring the two policemen. He then tried to escape by jumping off the roof but the police team shot him dead. Constable Ankit, along with Inspector Bhagwat Singh, were injured in the gunfight. The constable was critically wounded with bullet injuries to his chest and head and was rushed to a private hospital in Meerut. As his condition deteriorated, he was referred to the Fortis Hospital in Noida.

Despite best efforts, Ankit died at around 10.30 p.m. in the Noida hospital, said Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar. He is survived by his wife, son (4) and daughter (6). Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has granted an ex-gratia of Rs 40 lakh to slain constable’s wife while Rs 10 lakh will be given to his parents. The inspector is out of danger.