Militants had planted the bomb inside the Sopore market after sensing a heavy presence of forces. The IED went off when the policemen reached the scene while doing the rounds on Saturday morning. The Shaheed Afzal Guru squad has carried out the attack, Jaish-e-Mohammad spokesperson told a local news agency.

Militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed the responsibility for an IED blast in Sopore town of Baramulla district in which four policemen were killed and two others seriously injured. In a statement issued to news agency GNS, Jaish-e-Mohammad spokesperson claimed that they have attacked the forces party in Sopore. “The Shaheed Afzal Guru squad carried out the attack,” he said. The attack came on the day when Sopore is observing a complete shutdown to mark the death anniversary of 1993 massacre.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Munir Khan told Greater Kashmir that four policemen were killed in the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast. The deceased have been identified as ASI Irshad Ahmad from Doda, Muhammad Amin from Kupwara and Ghulam Nabi from Sopore. The policemen were from the 3rd Battalion of Indian Reserve Police. According to reports, three shops were also damaged in the blast at Gole market in Sopore.

The injured were shifted to hospital and a search operation is underway, a police officer said. Militants had planted the bomb inside the market after sensing a heavy presence of forces. The IED went off when the policemen reached the scene while doing the rounds on Saturday morning. Condemning the incident, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said she was deeply pained by the deaths. “Pained to hear that four policemen have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families,” she tweeted.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah also tweeted and said: “Very sad news from #Sopore. May the four brave J&K police personnel killed in the line of duty today rest in peace.”

Earlier on Monday, three militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad had attacked a CRPF camp in Pulwama. Among the militants, one was the son of a policeman from Kashmir.