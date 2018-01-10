On January 9, family members of striking employees in Tamil Nadu protested against the state government after the request to increase the daily wages was put down by the authorities. Meanwhile, chief minister Edappadi K Palanisamy has asked the transport unions to withdraw strike and report to work immediately.

Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday introduced a bill in the state assembly that proposes to double the monthly salary and other allowances for MLAs. The announcement regarding the salary hike was made by chief minister Edappadi K Palanaswami last year and today he tabled the bill regarding the same in Tamil Nadu Assembly. The bill that was introduced today proposes a 100% hike in the salaries of state MLAs and is expected to come into effect from tomorrow.

Once the bill is passed in the assembly, the monthly salary of each member would be increased from the existing Rs 55,000 to Rs 1.05 lakh. This comes at a time when the state is reeling under transport strike by bus drivers, demanding an increase in their daily wages. The strike has affected the passengers across the state.

Speaking on the matter, AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran said, “I oppose 100% hike to MLAs. If it’s reasonable percentage it’s fine. This is unnecessary when the state is facing severe problems. I think this has been done to keep MLAs in good books in the present situation. It’s purely a Political situation”. The AIADMK leader further said that the strike has caused great hardships to people all over Tamil Nadu as most of the people travel by local transport.

On January 9, family members of striking employees in Tamil Nadu protested against the state government after the request to increase the daily wages was put down.

On the MLA hike, DMK’s MK Stalin said, “People will laugh at us for this hike when transport workers in the state are on strike demanding salary hike”. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palanisamy has asked the transport unions to withdraw strike and report to work immediately.