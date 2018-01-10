A14-year-old girl succumbed to her burns in Telangana after she was allegedly harassed by her classmates. Her classmates used to make fun of her complexion. She also accused her classmates of saying ‘disgusting things’ to her which made her take such a dreadful step.

In a horrendous incident, a 14-year-old girl succumbed to her burns in Telangana after she was allegedly harassed by her classmates. The incident happened at Pragati High School in Dommadugu village of Sanga Reddy district’s Gummadidala Mandal in Telangana. The girl set herself on fire on January 2 when she was taunted by her classmates for being dark-skinned and ‘ugly’. This all started in the month of December when two of her classmates allegedly started taunting her.

According to the local police, the girl was facing continuous harassment regarding her complexion. Her classmates used to make fun of her by calling her dark-skinned and ‘ugly’. One of the boys also blackmailed her saying that he would reveal ‘personal things’ about her to the entire class. The girl was also facing some character assassination from one of the boys of her class. She also accused her classmates of saying ‘disgusting things’ to her which made her take such a dreadful step.

According to her dying declaration, before taking this dreadful step, she tried to complain the matter to the school’s principal. But instead of helping her and taking action against her classmates, the principal decided to shame her and put the onus on her. “The principal asked me why I did it. When I said that I tried to kill myself, they asked me if I was ‘mental’ or ‘stupid’, but did not take up my complaint,” she said in her dying declaration registered with a magistrate.

“The police have registered a case, and we are awaiting legal advice. Since the boys are minors, due process of law will be followed. We are also considering booking the school management for negligence,” the police officer added.