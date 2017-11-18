The police officials also said that if Rajendra Prasad did not mend his ways and continue to harass Manasa, they would be booked under relevant sections of IPC and laws governing domestic violence.

A woman was kicked out of her house by her husband as she failed to make good ‘biryani’ for him. The incident took place in Warangal district of Telangana. After the incident, the woman approached the police and filed a complaint with the cops. The woman has alleged that she has been shown the door twice in less than one year of her marriage with Rajendra Prasad, who is a software engineer. After being thrown out the woman protested outside her house and demanded that she should be allowed to enter the house.

The 25-year-old victim also alleged that her husband is an alcoholic and demanded ‘biryani’ everyday. The victim also accepted that she is not a good cook and therefore cannot make the style of ‘biryani’ her husband wants. The victim has also alleged that Rajendra’s family demanded dowry. The woman got married November last year and she was thrown out of the house in January this year for the first time. When the elders of the family intervened when she was allowed back into the house.

On Friday the man got drunk again and demanded biryani and when it was served to him he did not like it and then physically assaulted his wife. After the incident took place several woman right activists came to the rescue of the woman and took her to the police station and got a complaint registered. Police officials have tried to counsel her in-laws and husband in the matter.

The police officials also added that if Rajendra Prasad did not mend his ways and continue to harass Manasa, they would be booked under relevant sections of IPC and laws governing domestic violence.