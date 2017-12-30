The torture by the convener of Madrassa in Lucknow was highlighted after a few of the inmate girls wrote the torture faced by them on a piece of paper and threw at houses in the neighbourhood. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that there were around 126 girls were registered with the madrassa in UP. Out of the rescued girls, 7 have levelled charges of sexual abuse and attempt to rape against Tayyab Zia, police added. The matter was also highlighted by an advocate, Prashant P Umrao, who used his Twitter handle to put out the letter by a victim and later also shared the video of police rescuing the girls from the madrassa.

On Friday night, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested a madrassa convener for sexually assaulting and also for holding the inmates of his institution, captive. The Lucknow madrassa convener was also charged for threatening the girls. The madrassa is located on Campbell Road in Saadatganj in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The torture by the convener of Madrassa in Lucknow was highlighted after a few of the inmate girls wrote the torture faced by them on a piece of paper and threw at houses in the neighbourhood.

After finding the paper slips, the neighbours then informed the proprietor of the madrassa, who later informed the UP Police about the whole incident. The madrassa is in the name of Sayyed Mohammed Jilani Ashraf. The police were also informed that some of the girl students had been held captive and were being threatened by the accused, Tayyab Zia. Later, a special team of police and administration raided the madrassa ‘Jamiya Khadeezatul Lilmominat’ at around 9 PM. In the raid, around 51 girl students were rescued.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that there were around 126 girls were registered with the madrassa in UP. However, only 52 were present when police conducted raids. Out of the rescued girls, 7 have levelled charges of sexual abuse and attempt to rape against Tayyab Zia, police added. The UP SSP said, “A 15-year-old girl student of Gomtinagar in her written complaint has levelled charges of harassment, she had in her complaint also alleged that along with her seven other girl students were molested by Tayyab.” The police also added that the madrassa was owned by Ashraf and he had lent it to Tayyab in 1990 for its maintenance.

The matter was also highlighted by an advocate, Prashant P Umrao, who used his Twitter handle to put out the letter by a victim and later also shared the video of police rescuing the girls from the madrassa.

The incident surely puts the Uttar Pradesh-led BJP government in the docks as since the chief minister Yogi Adityanath had come into power the crime incidents against women has seen no low. Soon after being elected as the CM, he had assured full safety to the women in the state.