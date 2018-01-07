Just a few hours after a woman was given triple talaq via SMS in Uttar Pradesh, two fresh cases were reported of instant triple talaq. In one case, a Muslim woman was given triple talaq for being dark skinned. Meanwhile, the other woman was given instant triple talaq after she sought money from her husband get their differently-abled child cured. Even after the government is making every possible effort to stop the practice of instant triple talaq, cases of atrocities against the Muslim women still just doesn't seem to stop.

The matter is being reported from Rampur district in UP. Commenting on the matter, the victim, Afreen, said that her husband along with his family was upset over her dark skin and also over the less dowry which she brought to the house after her marriage. The victim said that she secretly ran from the house after being threatened of burnt alive. The victim said, “My husband was not happy with my complexion. He and his family thrashed me and did not use to give me food. They even threatened to burn me. My husband said that I am not up to his standard and his family was unhappy with the amount of dowry my family gave to them.”

Confirming the reports, the district police officer said that a case of dowry has been registered against the accused. The matter is still being investigated, the police officer added. Speaking to ANI, the investigating police officer said, “A case was registered in this matter against five people, including the husband of Amreen. The investigation is going on in this matter. As there is no such act on Triple Talaq, we have only charged them under various sections of dowry.”

Apart from this, a woman hailing from Gonda district in UP was given triple talaq after she asked for money help from her husband to get their ill child treated. The victim Sakeen Bano’s was married for 17 years and even had a 14-year-old daughter, who was differently-abled. According to victim’s father, Sakeena’s husband worked in Mumbai and used to occasionally visit his family in the village.