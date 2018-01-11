The UP district administration has not yet confirmed the angle of home-made liquor yet. Reacting to the death of nine people, the concerned authorities said that they will issue a statement only after the post-mortem report. The matter was highlighted after victims complained of ill health and were rushed to the Trauma Center in Lucknow. With no improvement in their health conditions, all the nine people died.

In a tragic incident being reported from Uttar Pradesh, nine people died allegedly after consuming home-made liquor at a function organised at their relative’s place in Thal Khurd village in Barabanki. Reports suggest that the deceased had gone to attend a celebration at their relative’s house on the night of January 9. Sources say that after the victims felt uneasy, they were rushed to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow, where they succumbed. The concerned authorities have rushed to the spot and are investigating the reason behind the death of nine people.

Commenting on the matter, ADM Barabanki, Anil Kumar Singh, ignoring the angle of home-made liquor, said that the bodies are being examined. Further disclosing the matter, he said, “One of the people had succumbed to heart attack. His relatives took away his body for the last rites. Rest of the dead bodies is being examined. All of them have been sent for post-mortem. As per reports, all the people had gathered at their relatives’ house for celebrations. However, after consuming the food, drinks their health started to deteriorate, following which they were rushed to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

After showing no improvement by the treatment, all the nine admitted to the hospital died. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem o that the causes of death can be ascertained. As per police reports, special teams have been sent to the village for further investigations in the matter. Sources suggest that the cause behind the death of nine people is poisonous liquor which they consumed while celebrating.

Reacting to the death of nine people, said to be because of poisonous liquor, Excise and Prohibition Minister Jai Pratap Singh said that a special team has been constituted to ascertain the reason behind the death of nine people. This is not the first instance where poisonous liquor has claimed lives. Many instances in the past have also been recorded with people falling sick and dying after consuming liquor. Reports suggest, Uttar Pradesh is now the third state after Delhi and Gujarat to have an Act under which bootleggers may be given the death penalty, if consumption of spurious liquor leads to loss of life.