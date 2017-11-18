After addressing a gathering in Muzaffarnagar, CM Yogi Adityanath had landed in Meerut at noon. The chief minister was also accompanied by Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey. Following the scuffle, the ruckus broke out in the whole ground. However, there was no support shown by the police force present at the ground. Being an audience for a long time, the police then took the cognizance of the ruckus and detained the people responsible for the ruckus.

On Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s public address at the Raam Leela Maidan in Meerut didn’t actually go as planned. Many anti-Yogi slogans were raised in order to disrupt the address. Following the slogans against the CM, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers took the matter in their own hands and beat up the anti-Yogi protestors present at the spot. The ruckus was blown out of proportion after the police present at the address failed to contain it. The Saturday public gathering at Raam Leela Maidan situated at Delhi road was called in for a public address by Yogi Adityanath where he was shown black flags.

According to sources, as soon as Yogi Adityanath reached the stage some unidentified men tried to show black flags to the CM. As per eye witnesses, as soon as the people took out the black flags, the BJP workers present around, caught hold of them and started beating them. Following the scuffle, the ruckus broke out in the whole ground. However, there was no support shown by the police force present at the ground. Being an audience for a long time, the police then took the cognizance of the ruckus and detained the people responsible for the ruckus.

Later, after the gathering had ended, some people who tried to show the black flags were also taken into custody.