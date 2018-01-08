The triple talaq victim said, "I used to be beaten every day for dowry. Many a time my husband, Rafiq even tried to kill me. Two days back, when I went to meet my family, he came there and initiated a fight, where he even tried to kill me." The victim also highlighted that her husband thrashed her father when he tried to intervene in their fight. The victim said, "My father tried to come and save me, but he was beaten too. At that moment, in a fit of anger, Rafiq shouted out loud and called an end to our marriage."

The practice of instant triple talaq which had been declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court just doesn’t seem to stop. On December 8, a fresh case of triple talaq was reported from Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh. The victim, identified as Tarannum, alleged that she was given instant triple talaq by her husband. The woman also alleged that her husband used to beat her for dowry and even tried to kill her. This is the fourth incident of triple talaq being reported from Uttar Pradesh since it was deemed illegal but did not pass through the Rajya Sabha during the winter session. Earlier, a woman was given triple talaq by her husband working in UAE via SMS. In other cases, a woman was divorced for being dark skinned, while other were divorced over dowry issues.

Stating that she was facing regular humiliation and harassment, the triple talaq victim said, “I used to be beaten every day for dowry. Many a time my husband, Rafiq even tried to kill me. Two days back, when I went to meet my family, he came there and initiated a fight, where he even tried to kill me.” The victim also highlighted that her husband thrashed her father when he tried to intervene in their fight. The victim said, “My father tried to come and save me, but he was beaten too. At that moment, in a fit of anger, Rafiq shouted out loud and called an end to our marriage.”

UP: Tarannum from Bareilly says she has been given #TripleTalaq by her husband, alleges he used to beat her & demanded 50 thousand cash. Victim's father says, 'my daughter's husband gave her #TripleTalaq & said there is no law that can cause me harm.' pic.twitter.com/17aiIttPhD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2018

While sharing her ordeal the victim said that her husband used to beat her and even demanded Rs 50 thousand cash. Commenting on the matter, victims’ father said that his daughter’s husband gave her triple talaq and said that ‘there is no law that can cause me harm.’ The cases of instant triple talaq seem to be on the rise as Triple Talaq Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha, got stalled in the Rajya Sabha after the opposition deferred the Bill asking it to be sent to a Select Committee.