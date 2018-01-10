Uttarakhand businessman Prakash Pandey while discussing his problems with state agriculture minister Subodh Uniyal, had blamed the BJP government for its GST and demonetisation decision. He had also written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in the past few months but got no reply.

Four days ago, a businessman reached the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Uttarakhand after consuming poison. His complaint was that due to demonetisation and the subsequent imposition of Goods and Services Tax (GST), his transport business suffered a huge loss. The man died on January 9 at a private hospital in state capital Dehradun. The transporter Prakash Pandey’s suicide has reignited the debate whether the demonetisation decision by the Centre was a good move or not. Pandey, who was in his early 40s, had entered the BJP office on January 6, when state agriculture minister Subodh Uniyal was addressing the people’s problems at ‘Janata Darbar’.

Pandey, while discussing his problems with Uniyal, had blamed the BJP government in the state and at Centre for bringing the GST and demonetisation. He had also written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in the past few months. “This chief minister is useless … He doesn’t help people,” Pandey said.

In his letter, he said that his business suffered immense losses after demonetisation and GST. However, his pleas fell on deaf ears. Pandey said he was left with no option but to consume poison. After hearing the news of Pandey’s death, Trivendra Singh Rawat immediately rushed to the hospital and declared that government was ready to inquire about the death of transporter. Pandey, a resident of Nai Colony in Haldwani, was under heavy debt and had not been able to pay the fee for his two-school going children for the past six months. While BJP has said that the incident was politically motivated, the Congress leaders have blamed BJP for the death.

While condemning the tragic death of Pandey, the former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat called the death a ‘shameful’ incident. “Pandey represented scores of people struggling to support their families. It is a matter of shame for the state government that it could not do anything to save the man. He has fallen victim to GST and demonetisation,” the former chief minister told NDTV.