The government of Uttarakhand has barred the entry of ‘unauthorised persons/reporters’ into government offices due to leaks of ‘confidential information’. “Entry of unauthorized persons/reporters to the sections/offices (of government departments) must be completely prohibited,” the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said in a three-page order which was dated on December 27th. The order stated, “If any subject/ proposal meant for the cabinet does get published in the newspapers/ media prior to the cabinet meeting, then the additional secretary/ principal secretary/ secretary/ secretary in-charge of the concerned department will immediately probe the cause of the leak (and will inform the chief secretary).

The order shows that the agenda of cabinet meetings have been leaked to the media in the past. “Publishing of the issues/ proposals meant for the cabinet, prior to the cabinet meeting is absolutely unfortunate and objectionable. It affects the decision to be taken by the cabinet… The cabinet has expressed regret and objection towards the disregard (by government officials) of instructions already in place.”

The order has asked the IAS officers to maintain confidentiality on cabinet matters and has a slew of instructions such as, including sending documents in ‘sealed envelopes’ which are to be opened by the officials to whom they are addressed. The Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh spoke to the media persons on Thursday. He said, “there’s some confusion regarding the order that mentioned that entry of unauthorized persons/ reporters to our section offices would be prohibited. I wish to clarify that the Uttarakhand government is committed to disseminating correct and authentic information to media persons, for which it is important that we form a proper means of disseminating information to the media.”