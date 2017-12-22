Vijay Rupani, who will be retained for a second term, won the Rajkot West seat with over 53,000 votes and Nitin Patel retained Mehsana seat in the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections 2017. Arun Jaitley, who was supervising the meeting, said he would brief the media about the swearing-in ceremony soon.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced that Vijay Rupani — who is considered as the frontrunner in the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, will continue as the chief minister of Gujarat and Nitin Patel will stay on as the deputy chief minister. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by finance minister Arun Jaitley in Ahmedabad. BJP’s general secretary-in-charge of Gujarat Bhupender Yadav was also present at the meeting.

Vijay Rupani, who will be retained for a second term, won the Rajkot West seat with over 53,000 votes and Nitin Patel retained Mehsana seat. Rupani replaced Anandiben Patel in August 2016. He was unanimously elected as the CM by the newly-elected BJP MLAs. “There’s a procedure of consultation in the party. I asked members if there were any alternatives they wanted to name. Since there were none, the two (Rupani and Patel) were declared as unanimously elected,” Jaitley told mediapersons at a press briefing.

On Thursday, Rupani, along with deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and other ministers, had handed in their resignation to Governor O P Kohli, following the dissolution of the legislative assembly after the Gujarat elections. The BJP, which has been in power in the state for 22 years, won 99 seats of the 182 seats in the elections.