AMU ordered a verification after police warn proctor to weed out those who are illegally using hostel premises and hiding in after carrying out criminal activities. After four robbers allegedly confessed to using AMU hostel. Vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor has constituted a committee to look into the matter.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has ordered a verification in campus hostel after police issued an alert to verify criminal elements that are sheltered in the campus illegally. Aligarh police have written a letter to the university proctor after four robbers allegedly confessed that they used to hide in AMU hostels after carrying out crimes. The police have taken this step after a significant increase in criminal activities near and around AMU. “Following the revelation, we decided to send an official intimation to the university administration to inquire into it and also check the presence of criminal elements on campus,” said Rajesh Kumar Pandey, SSP, Aligarh.

After the police took the cognizance of the matter, AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor constituted a committee to look into the issue seriously and list down those who are pass outs, non-students, suspended, or expelled but still using hostel premises. Following the case, SP Atul Srivastava said, “Police had busted a robbery gang and on January 1 arresting four robbers involved in loot incidents in Kwarsi and Civil Lines areas over the last few months. During interrogation, they claimed to be taking shelter in room Nos. 42 and 44 of AMU’s SS North hostel after executing the loots.”

The SP also stated that “We have asked the university authorities to find out how these robbers got entry into hostels and those who were helping them.” AMU Proctor Mohammad Mohsin Khan confirmed that a committee headed by the provost of SS North hostel had been constituted to conduct the inquiry. This is not the first time that AMU has come under fire for students’ rampant criminal offenses. Earlier, an ex-student had died after sustaining a gunshot injury under “mysterious circumstances.”