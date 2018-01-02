The incidents of 'forced marriages' are quite common in Bihar. Another such incident came to light when an engineer from Patna was made to get married to a girl without his consent at gunpoint. According to victim's brother, it is Surender Yadav, the bride's brother who has planned the entire conspiracy. However, the bride's family members wanted the groom to perform every ritual but the groom was not ready and was constantly asking for help.

Well, the wedding season and incidents of ‘forced marriage’ in Bihar go hand in hand. Another incident proving the term has come out from Bihar’s capital Patna where a boy was kidnapped and forced to get married. An engineer by profession, this man got kidnapped by bride’s brother while he was on his way to Islamapur to attend his friend’s wedding. The victim had no idea about the marriage until he found himself sitting next to his unknown bride.

According to victim’s brother, it is Surender Yadav bride’s brother who is behind the whole conspiracy. Surender Yadav had met victim’s family a year ago. Surender Yadav was got in touch with victim’s family when he introduced himself as a mutual friend. Surender Yadav conned the victim by assuring him to drop him at his friend’s marriage which later came out to be a forced marriage of his own. The incident took place in Pandarak where the victim got married to Surender Yadav’s sister.

During the wedding, the groom was physically assaulted and blackmailed. In the video, you can watch the entire incident of the forced marriage that took place in Bihar. In the video, you can see the bride's family forcing the victim to get married to their daughter. They tortured him to perform every ritual while he was continuously crying and asking for help.