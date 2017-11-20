Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a rally ahead of the municipal elections, promised to implement new strategies to accelerate the pace of development in Agra. He further promised all financial support to broad base urban amenities but said people need to elect committed and dynamic corporators, mayors and board members.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday promised to implement urban renewal strategies to accelerate the pace of development in Agra. The Chief Minister was addressing a rally ahead of the municipal elections in the city on November 22. The improved law and order situation is attracting fresh investments, and businessmen who did not want to invest here during the earlier regimes such as Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are returning, he said.

Adityanath promised all financial support to broad base urban amenities but said people need to elect committed and dynamic corporators, mayors and board members. “Agra is an international city with three world heritage monuments and it needed special attention,” he said addressing the Vikas Sankalp Rally at the GIC ground here. “DPR (detailed project report) for Metro has been ordered. A Rs 350 crore rubber dam downstream of the Taj Mahal will solve water problem and promote tourism. Uninterrupted water flow in the Yamuna will be taken care of and Gangajal water pipeline will supply water to Agra in 2018. Tourist spots around Agra will be developed.”

Stressing that local bodies should have total autonomy, Adityanath appealed to voters to elect the BJP’s mayoral candidate Naveen Jain and candidates from 100 municipal wards. The Chief Minister also attended rallies in poll-bound Aligarh and Mathura.