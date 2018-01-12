Your Facebook news feed is set to get a makeover soon as it will now be focusing more on posts from your family and friends. The idea behind the latest change is to enable people to have meaningful interactions when they are online.

Tired of seeing news all over your feed on Facebook? We have got great news for you as it is going to get a makeover soon and will now focus more on posts from your friends and family members rather than those from brands and publishers. This is the first time in years that the social media site is making such a big change. “We feel a responsibility to make sure our services aren’t just fun to use, but also good for people’s well-being,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post.

He added that the idea behind the latest tweak is to enable people to have meaningful interactions when they are on the site. “I’m changing the goal I give our product teams from focusing on helping you find relevant content to helping you have more meaningful social interactions,” he said. At the start of new year, Zuckerberg had resolved to address the issues surrounding the most popular social network in the world.

Mr Zuckerberg had said that Facebook is determined to make the changes even if the level of engagement on the site goes down. “By making these changes, I expect the time people spend on Facebook and some measures of engagement will go down. But I also expect the time you do spend on Facebook will be more valuable,” he said.

Well, it certainly seems like a great move by the Facebook and would be interesting to see how people react to the brand new change in their Facebook news feed.