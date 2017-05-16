SpaceX has successfully launched a very heavy commercial communications satellite aimed at delivering high-speed broadband connectivity globally.

The fourth Inmarsat-5 satellite took off on a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre at about 7.21 p.m. EDT ( 4.51 a.m. Tuesday India time).

“Successful deployment of Inmarsat-5 Flight 4 to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit confirmed,” SpaceX tweeted.

“Inmarsat-5 F4 (I-5 F4) will boost the power of our award-winning Global Xpress network, which has been delivering seamless, high-speed broadband connectivity across the world since December 2015,” the London-based mobile satellite services provider said in a statement.

“Once in geostationary orbit, the satellite will provide additional capacity for Global Xpress users on land, at sea and in the air,” Inmarsat said.

The satellite, built by Boeing, was deployed approximately half an hour after the launch.