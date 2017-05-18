US-based audio company Bose on Thursday launched two new Bluetooth speakers — SoundLink Revolve and SoundLink Revolve+ — in India at Rs 19,900 and Rs 24,500, respectively.

Both the speakers feature an “IPX4-rating” to withstand spills.

“Revole and Revolve+ can pair through NFC, feature plain-language voice-prompts for fool-proof set-up and integrate microphones to use as a speakerphone, or with Apple Siri and Google Assistant,” the company said in a statement.

While Revolve provides up to 12-hours of battery life, Revolve+ gives up to 16-hours of playtime.