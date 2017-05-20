The Palace Museum in Beijing also known as the Forbidden City has launched a new app in which users can learn about it through building their own imperial residence.

In this app, users choose a vacant site for their imperial palace and upgrade it by publishing and reading articles or completing tasks, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

According to Shan Qixiang, director of the Palace Museum, the app makes museum news more accessible to the public.

Users are no longer mere visitors, but also architects of the museum, Shan said.

The museum will release high-definition images of its cultural relics, making them available to more people worldwide, Shan said.

Established in 1925, the Palace Museum is located in the imperial palace of the consecutive Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties.

The unique architecture and imperial collections make it one of the most prestigious museums in the world.