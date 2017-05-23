Instagram is rolling out a new ‘archive’ feature that will let the users hide any of their posts from everyone else but keeping them safe to look at in private and/or restore to visibility.

When Instagrammers do not get the traction they want from their posts, they delete the content which also deprives Instagram of monetisable content. The company is now launching this feature ‘to keep you locked into the service’, Tech Crunch reported on Monday.

“We are always testing new ways to improve the Instagram experience,” a company spokesperson said.

He said the “archive” option creates a private space for personal viewing of old posts.

The company will expand the availability of the archive option over the next few months as it continues to iterate on it.

To use the ‘archive’ option (if you have access), a user needs to tap the “…” button on any of his/her posts and select to archive it.

On top right corner of the profile, he/she will see the encircled clock icon, which opens archive where only the user can see posts which were archived. From there these posts can be restored.