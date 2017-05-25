South Korean multinational Samsung Electronics unveiled its flaghsip premium TV sets ‘QLED’ for home entertainment here on Wednesday.

“The four new models are as beautiful when turned off as when turned on. They will help us meet the growing demand for premium TVs and increase our market share in the Indian market,” Samsung India Consumer Electronics Business Vice-President Rajeev Bhutani told reporters at the launch.

Designed with the consumer in mind, the next-generation display screen of the models addresses three consumer pain points through picture, style and smart quality.

Priced between between Rs 3,14,900 and Rs 24,99,900, the models in 55-88 inches offer true-to-life images, with its Quantum dot based technology.

“With optimal brightness and stunning visual experience, the premium models usher in a new era of televisions, transforming the living room with its focus on the lifestyle TV concept,” added Bhutani.