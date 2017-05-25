Expanding its features for big screens, Twitter has updated its Apple TV app by adding support for live 360 degree videos and Periscope’s Global Map.

The micro-blogging site launched a version of its service on Apple TV and other media player platforms last year in order to deliver its live video content on big screens.

Twitter has become the first Apple TV app to support live 360 degree video, TechCrunch reported on Wednesday.

Users can use “Siri” remote to move around a 360 degree video to view its content from different angles.

According to Twitter, during the first quarter of 2017, there were 77 million hours of live user-generated video broadcast on Twitter.

Additionally, Apple TV users can explore the Periscope map to find more user-generated content from around the world which also includes 360 degree live videos.

Apple TV users can avail these features through the Twitter app updates.