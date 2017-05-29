People who check their Facebook profile all the time are likely to be more sad and unhealthy than those who use it sporadically, a new study has revealed.

Researchers from Yale University and the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), studied the pattern of Facebook use and mental health of 5,208 volunteers between 2013 and 2015 for the study.

The findings showed that increased use of Facebook was closely linked to “compromised social, physical and psychological health”, Metro.co.uk reported on Sunday.

It also revealed that if users were updating their profiles or liking posts more than average, they were more likely to have mental health issues.

The report appeared in the American Journal of Epidemiology and was led by UCSD’s Assistant Professor of Public Health Holly Shakya and Yale’s Nicholas Christakis, who is Director of the University’s Human Nature Lab.