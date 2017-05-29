A- A A+

Google is offering a four-month free subscription on its music streaming service Google Play Music for new subscribers, allowing users to scan up to 50,000 songs from their music library.

Typically, Google offers a 90-day free trial when a user signs up, but the offer has been extended by one month, the Verge reported on Sunday.

Users can listen to custom radio stations on their computer or mobile device using Google Play Music service.

ALSO READ: Google’s Android OS installed on 2 billion active devices

However, users who use the free service face ads on their app, unlike those subscribers who pay around $10.

Such users can also listen to over 35 million songs, download music to listen offline, and get access to YouTube Red.

Though Google has offered similar deals in the past, it was not clear how long the deal would remain active.

First Published | 29 May 2017 2:04 PM
Read News On:

Google Inc

Google Play news

Google Play subscription

Google play trial

Google subscription

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        