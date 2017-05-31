One of the biggest mobile phone makers Nokia, which was once said to be ‘extinct’, came back with a bang with their all new Nokia 3310, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6. The newly launched smart phones by the Finland origin giants have received a good response from the users globally.

After giving a tough competition in the market, it’s time for Nokia to challenge the tech trends. Nokia unveiled its ‘Nokia 9’ with the title ‘unknown heart’. The leak which recently surfaced online has unveiled some interesting features the ‘Nokia 9’ which is yet to be officially launched by the company.

Well, it’s not the first time Nokia has faced a leak. Nokia 9, which is said to be under the flagship of HMD Global, has been part of multiple leaks in past.

Post the leak, a series of new features surfaced which are as follows:

1) The prototype which was leaked revealed the dual camera setup and also a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

2) Earlier, the device was said to be equipped with 4GB RAM, but as per the GeekBench listings, the handset is said to have 8GB of RAM instead. The GeekBench also revealed that Nokia 9 may be equipped with ARM implementer 81 architecture 8 variant 10 parts 2048 revision 1, suggesting the use of Snapdragon 835.

3) Nokia 9 is expected to sport 5.3-inch display with a Quad HD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels.

4) Yes, you are right, if the company is offering such loads of amazing features, the price is not going to be cheap. Nokia 9 is expected to come with a price tag of around Rs 54,000