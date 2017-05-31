To cheer for Indian cricket team in the upcoming Champions Trophy, Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO on Wednesday launched a new version of OPPO F3 Black at a price of Rs 19,990 for the mid-range market.

The recently launched OPPO F3 features a dual front camera — a 16MP selfie camera for individual selfies and a wide-angle lens for group selfies.

“The colour ‘black’ is synonymous with style and suave. With a stylish edge to the new OPPO F3, we aim to give consumers a chance to make a style statement,” said Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, in a statement.

OPPO, which is the official sponsor of team India, has offered the black version that comes with a BCCI logo, highlighting the OPPO-BCCI partnership.