Samsung is happy with the sales of it latest flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in India and to express it’s happiness the company has launched a new variant in the country that comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is the new variant of the Galaxy S8+ is priced at Rs.74,900 and would be available across India from June 9. As an introductory offer, all the customers will also be eligible for a free Wireless Charger.

“The resounding success of the recently launched Galaxy S8 & Galaxy S8+ underscores the unmatched superiority of Samsung in the premium smartphone segment. The new Galaxy S8+ variant with its best in class 6GB RAM & 128GB internal memory, will give our consumers the freedom to do infinitely more. It is the ultimate device for power users who aspire to explore new possibilities, are always on top of their game and for whom multi-tasking is a way of life,” said Mr. Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The new variant, would come in Midnight Black colour. The new Galaxy S8+ also comes with Samsung Pay – the mobile payment service with defense-grade security, the best low-light camera and personal assistant, Bixby.

The Galaxy S8 changed the way we look at a smartphone’s display with it’s amazing edge to edge or as Samsung calls it the infinity display. The new Galaxy S8+ is equipped with 12MP rear camera with Dual Pixel Technology and 8MP front camera with smart autofocus, with F1.7 aperture that is perfect for taking bright and high-resolution photos even in low light conditions. With this enhanced variant, consumers will not have to worry about running out of space while clicking pictures and storing memories on their phones.