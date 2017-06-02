Micromax’s sub-brand YU- Yureka is back in Black. It’s back because it was missing in action for some time now. With the launch of Yureka Black, the company plans on taking the competition ahead.

Micromax says this break was well utilised to formulate their strategy for on ongoing war between the companies especially the Chinese brands to regain the position it once ruled.

The YU-Yureka Black has a 5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top that does look shiny but it grips well and is easy to operate. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The Yu Yureka Black packs 32GB storage that can be extended up to 64GB via microSD card.

The smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash. There’s also an 8-megapixel front camera on board with flash. The Yu Yureka Black packs 3000mAh non-removable battery. Running Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the handset features company’s skin on top. The company says nougat update should be rolling in soon. The smartphone also features a fingerprint scanner embedded on the home button.

For connectivity, the Yu Yureka Plus supports 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB, and GPS. Sensors on board the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

Yu Yureka Black price in India is Rs 8,999 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart, the sales for which will start midnight, June 6.