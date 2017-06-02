India on Friday successfully test-fired Prithvi-II ballistic missile from Odisha’s Chandipur as part of a user trial by the Army.

The trial of the surface-to-surface missile was carried out from a mobile launcher from launch complex-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR).

“As part of user training exercises, the test was conducted by the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) of the Indian Army with logistics support from DRDO. The missile used for the test was picked randomly from the assembly line. Carrying a dummy payload, it covered the desired striking range and met all mission objectives successfully,” said an official.

The Prithvi-II missile which has a strike range of 350 km is capable of carrying 500 kg to 1,000 kg of warheads and is trusted by liquid propulsion twin engines.

On November last year, 2 Prithvi-II missiles were successfully test fired in quick succession from the same base.

Inducted into Indian armed forces in 2003, the nine-metre-tall, single-stage liquid-fuelled Prithvi-II is the first missile to have been developed by the DRDO under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme.