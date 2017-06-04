With Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) just around the corner, technology enthusiasts the world over are speculating on what new revelations the Cupertino-headquartered tech giant will make.

Topping them would be clues to the next iPhone.

To be organised from June 5-9 in San Jose, California, this year’s conference might see plenty of surprises.

According to a report in The Verge, Apple would announce the next iterations of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

“All four of Apple’s big platforms are on yearly release cycles, with announcements in June, developer previews shortly thereafter and public releases in the fall. This year shouldn’t be any different,” the report said.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that iOS 11 would have “an updated user interface” and we could possibly see this announcement being made at the event.

Reportedly, Apple is working on a “dark mode” for the entire operating system, which changes most backgrounds from white to black.

If Apple introduces the rumoured OLED iPhone, the dark mode would save battery by letting the screen keep more pixels turned off.

Also, Apple might update its apps, like Mail and Safari, to allow the stylus to be used for annotations. Users can also expect improvement in the iPad with the introduction of support for multiple user accounts.

Given the success of Samsung Pay and the recent launch of LG Pay, Apple might also bring improvements in Apple Pay.

Last year, Google Assistant gave a tough competition to Siri. The competition went to another level with the launch of Samsung’s Bixby. Apple’s digital assistant Siri might get smarter to counter its rivals.

As far as hardware is concerned, Apple might launch Siri speaker to rival Amazon Echo and Google Home.

The tech titan could also bring updated MacBooks and MacBook Pros with some spec bumps.

The company might also bring an update for the MacBook Air. It has been two years since Apple updated the device.

It is a possibility that tech affectionados might be in for a treat if Apple decides to delve out some information regarding the iPhone it will launch to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the revolutionary device.