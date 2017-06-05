Condemning the London Bridge attack in which seven people were killed and 48 were injured, Facebook has said it wants to be “a hostile environment for terrorists”.

While some critics say the social media leader is not doing enough because it has an incentive to make content as shareable as possible, Facebook’s Director of Policy Simon Milner said Facebook works “aggressively to remove terrorist content from our platform”.

“The social network giant wants to provide a service where people feel safe. That means we do not allow groups or people that engage in terrorist activity, or posts that express support for terrorism. We want Facebook to be a hostile environment for terrorists,” CNBC quoted Simon Milner as saying on Sunday.

“Using a combination of technology and human review, we work aggressively to remove terrorist content from our platform as soon as we become aware of it,” Milner said.

“We have long collaborated with policy makers, civil society and others in the tech industry and we are committed to continuing this important work,” the Facebook executive added.

Suspected Islamists rammed a van into a group of pedestrians and tourists on London Bridge and later launched knife attacks at nearby pubs. Police shot dead all three suspects.

Police said 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the terror attack.

Last month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced he would add another 3,000 employees to scrub harmful content from the network.