Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday successfully launched its heaviest rocket with GSAT-19 satellite from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The rocket, weighing 640 tonnes and standing 43.43 metres tall, blasted off from the second launch pad at India’s rocket port at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The countdown to the ambitious launch of India’s heaviest rocket — Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) began on Sunday.

GSLV Mk3 is carrying a 3,136-kg GSAT-19 communications satellite to an altitude of around 179 km above the Earth.

This historic success means that now India will not have to pay huge amounts of money to foreign space agencies to execute the operation.

ISRO launches GSLV Mark III carrying GSAT-19 communication satellite from Sriharikota, AP pic.twitter.com/MvoRhyD9To — ANI (@ANI_news) June 5, 2017

Reportedly, Indian Space Research Organisation, GSAT-19 has a lifespan of 10 years.