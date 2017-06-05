Asus ZenFone Live smartphone is for those of you who have moved beyond selfies and want to shoot cool live videos. Asus believes that more and more people are going live on Facebook and other platforms, and to ensure they do so use a good front camera that also lets them look beautiful, Asus has launched the ZenFone Live.

This smartphone has a BeautifyLive app, first you need to sign in and then you can launch the facebook, youtube and Instagram app to add that beauty filter and adjust your skin tone to look pretty. The app works really well and we did shoot some live videos with it and were satisfied.

You also get two microphones to ensure better audio quality and frankly speaking it was a little better but not extraordinary.

The ZenFone Live has a 5-inch IPS LCD panel with 1280×720 pixels of resolution, the pixel density is 294 ppi. The phone has all plastic construction and is very light weight and sturdy enough. You also get a 2.5D glass to add to the looks. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 which is ancient now. It has a quad-core processor clocked at 1.4 GHz and an Adreno 305 GPU. This is paired with 2 GB of RAM while the internal storage is 16 GB which is expandable through the hybrid SIM slot using a microSD card.

The overall performance is not what you would expect from a phone that costs Rs.9,999.

The ZenFone Live features a 13 MP primary camera with a f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash. The camera is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 fps. As for the front camera, it has a 5 MP resolution with an f/2.2 aperture, a 1.4 µm pixel size and a dedicated LED flash of its own. The picture quality is average to sum it up. You get a2,650 mAh battery which does alright but when you are doing those live videos- of course it will drain out faster so make sure you charge it up accordingly.

So should you buy this phone? Well, buy it for its live feature and nothing else. Asus Zenfone Live doesn’t really offer much for the price and Asus has compromised on most of the departments except for the front camera.